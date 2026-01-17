Fairfield Chamber of Commerce turns 70, will celebrate at annual meeting in February

Blauvelt was also one of the chambers founders in 1956 — one year after the city was incorporated.

Her legacy will be highlighted at this year’s annual meeting — set for Feb. 12 — that will kick off the chamber’s 70th anniversary celebration.

The theme is Eras Celebration with members and guests taking a journey that highlights the chambers’ defining moments through seven decades.

Display timelines for each decade are now being put together by Peggy Emerson, the chamber’s president and chief executive officer, along with her staff.

“We are going to celebrate the eras of the chamber — take a look back, celebrate where we’ve been and where we’re going,’’ Emerson said.

“We have a lot of cool stuff here — old documents, pictures and an original CAD drawing from 1960 that showed where the city would like to place their firehouses — and that’s where they are now.”

Quality Publishing has been a chamber member from its early days as listed in a 1959 membership roster where it was listed at Quality Printers.

The family-owned business was started in 1953 by Marvin Pettit, a former Journal-News typesetter, said Jane Pettit Johnson, his daughter. Johnson and her husband bought the business in 1985, and her son is now president.

Calling chamber membership a good investment, Johnson said they appreciate the insurance offerings, and getting to know other business owners.

“It’s nice to get to know people through the chamber — it’s always good to have contacts,’’ Johnson said. “We’ve gotten business through those contacts.”

The chamber now has nearly 300 paid members, primarily from Fairfield, Fairfield Twp. and Hamilton. Early rosters show more members from Hamilton — many in Lindenwald — than Fairfield.

The chamber has been a longtime partner with Fairfield, assisting in economic development and other activities. Earlier this month the city renewed its sustaining sponsorship with the chamber for two years.

“Seventy years for an organization is a remarkable accomplishment. Congratulations to the chamber for that,’’ said Greg Kathman, Fairfield’s director of development services and a former chamber board member.

“They’ve been an important economic development partner for the city. They help us in a variety of ways, from, touching both the many small businesses in town all the way to some of our largest businesses.”

Kathman said the move last year into a larger office allowed it accommodate larger meetings and better technology member could utilize.

“Business needs in 2026 are different than they were in the ‘60s, ‘70s, and 80s,” Kathman said.

“Chambers need to evolve and change over time. I think they’ve done a good job of changing over time.”

Award nominees

Along with the anniversary focus, the chamber’s annual awards will be presented. Here are nominees, with winners announced at the meeting:

Pinnacle of Business Award: EcoPak, Mercy Hospital GME, Cincinnati Insurance Companies

Catalyst Award: Fifth Third Bank, Jungle Jim’s branch; Goodwill Opportunity Center; Schneider Electric

Community Champion Award: Fairfield City School’s Back to School Bash, Purple Monkey Project, Shared Harvest Foodbank

HOW TO GO

What: Fairfield Chamber of Commerce Annual meeting

Time: 11:30 a.m. to noon, Feb. 12

Where: Receptions, 5975 Boymel Drive, Fairfield

Cost: $45

Deadline for tickets: Feb. 4

Information: https://fairfieldchamber.com