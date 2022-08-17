Fairfield Chamber of Commerce president leaving to return to radio

Fairfield Chamber of Commerce President & CEO Kert Radel announced he will leave the position he’s held for 14 years and return to working in radio.
He will step down from the position on Sept. 16.
“It has been an honor to serve in this position,” Radel said. “We were able to achieve a great number of things for the business community due to the dedication of the Fairfield Chamber staff and board. I thank the city of Fairfield and the business community for their tremendous support.”
Since taking over the Fairfield chamber in 2008, Radel has grown membership and services, and worked to establish major events and programs, such as Fairfield Career Fest, the Corporate Challenge, Spring Fest, the Business Roundtable Series, and the Fairfield Chamber Leadership Program.
“Kert has demonstrated strong cooperation with community partners, including the city of Fairfield, Fairfield Twp. and Fairfield City Schools, as well as elected officials and offices at the county, state, and federal government levels,” according to a press release from the chamber. “These relationships have enabled the Fairfield Chamber to be a stronger advocate for businesses in the community.”
Before Radel took over leading the Fairfield chamber, he spent 34 years in radio broadcasting. His departure will allow him to return to radio as the vice president of Broadcast Operations for WNKN 105.9 The Oasis and WNKR 106.7 Classic Country.
Radel said he plans to continue his involvement with the Fairfield Chamber and Fairfield community in his new role.
Fairfield Chamber Board President Jamie Bella, vice president of Program Management at Telhio Credit Union, said the board is grateful for Radel’s “strong leadership” over the past 14 years.
“While we are sad to see him go, we are excited for Kert’s next opportunity and wish him the very best,” Bella said. “Leaders like Kert, who are tireless advocates for Fairfield and its businesses, are hard to come by.”
The chamber’s board of directors has formed a hiring committee to begin the search for a new president & CEO position, leading the agency that supports 500 members.
