Fairfield Chamber of Commerce president leaving to return to radio

Before Radel took over leading the Fairfield chamber, he spent 34 years in radio broadcasting. His departure will allow him to return to radio as the vice president of Broadcast Operations for WNKN 105.9 The Oasis and WNKR 106.7 Classic Country.

Radel said he plans to continue his involvement with the Fairfield Chamber and Fairfield community in his new role.

Fairfield Chamber Board President Jamie Bella, vice president of Program Management at Telhio Credit Union, said the board is grateful for Radel’s “strong leadership” over the past 14 years.

“While we are sad to see him go, we are excited for Kert’s next opportunity and wish him the very best,” Bella said. “Leaders like Kert, who are tireless advocates for Fairfield and its businesses, are hard to come by.”

The chamber’s board of directors has formed a hiring committee to begin the search for a new president & CEO position, leading the agency that supports 500 members.