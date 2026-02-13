Fairfield Chamber honors 3 businesses for making impact in city, celebrates its own 70th anniversary

As awards were presented, speakers intermingled the city’s history – Fairfield was founded in 1955 – with the chamber’s story as a slide show of archival photos played in the background.

“Early values of stewardship, responsibility, and pride of place didn’t disappear as Fairfield grew; they became the foundation on which everything else was built,’’ said Bella, the chamber’s outgoing board of directors’ chairman.

“As we reflect on our past and look ahead to the future, we give thanks for the people who came before use, for the partnerships that sustain us today, and for the opportunity we share to help shape Fairfield’s next chapter together.”

That chapter begins with the new chamber officers:

Laura Hicks, Butler Tech, chairwoman

Nick Trelka, Hamilton Caseworks, vice chairman

Scott Clark, First Financial Bank, secretary

Suzanne Myers, LCNB, treasurer

In each of the chamber’s awards, three organizations were nominated and highlighted. Fairfield’s inaugural Sustainability Champion Award was also presented by Fairfield’s Gillian Hart, the city’s sustainability manager.

Catalyst Award

The Catalyst Award honors a chamber member business that has made an economic impact on the city’s economic development through job creation, business expansion and investment in the community.

Schneider Electric received the award and was cited for demonstrating leadership through its expansion in Fairfield and development of a new facility in Fairfield Twp.

“These strategic investments are expected to generate hundreds of new jobs, strengthen the local workforce, and support long-term economic growth,’’ said Laura Hicks, the board’s new chairwoman.

Nominee Fifth Third Bank’s Jungle Jim’s branch was cited for its work in the Hispanic community and the Goodwill Opportunity Center was lauded for opening and expanding its training facility in Fairfield.

Fairfield Pinnacle of Business Award

The chamber’s Fairfield Pinnacle of Business award honors a chamber member business that exemplifies excellence, innovation, and leadership through growth, management and contributing to the business community.

The Cincinnati Insurance Companies – which just celebrated 75 years of business, 40 in Fairfield – received the award. The chamber cited the company’s integrity, stability, leadership, business growth, innovation in products and business practices.

“Equally important is its positive and lasting impact on the community with employees who actively contribute their time, talent and resources to strength Fairfield and the surrounding region,” said Scott Clark, the governing board’s treasurer.

The company is Fairfield’s largest employer and ranks second largest in Butler County.

Nominee EcoPark was cited for its innovation in the printing and packaging industry and Mercy Hospital GME for its vision to create a teaching hospital.

Fairfield Community Champion Award

The Fairfield Community Champion Award honors an organization or individual whose service improves the quality of life through community engagement and volunteerism.

This year’s recipient was the Shared Harvest Foodbank.

“Through the dedication of its staff and volunteers, the organization ensured that thousands of area residents had access to nutritious food, supporting health, wellbeing, and stability across the community,’’ said Justin Krueger, a director of the chamber’s governing board.

Nominee Fairfield Schools’ Back To School Bash was recognized for giving each child the chance to start a new school year ready to learn. The Purple Monkey Project was honored for its outreach to the community’s children.

Sustainability Champion Award

The inaugural Sustainability Champion award created by Fairfield went to Eco Pack.

“Eco Pack is revolutionizing the customer experience in shipping supplies through sustainable practices, specializing in manufacturing a wide range of eco-friendly packaging products,’’ said Hart said.

“Eco Pack produces tens of millions of bags each year for notable customers like Amazon and Whole Foods.”

Hart said the city will also donate 10 large native trees to be planted at Eco Pack’s Donald Drive facility.