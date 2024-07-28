Fairfield chamber has openings for next leadership class

The Fairfield Chamber of Commerce announced that applications are now open for the 2024-25 Class of Leadership Fairfield. This nine-month program, running from September through May, offers participants an opportunity to engage deeply with the Fairfield and Fairfield Twp. communities while developing both personal and professional leadership skills.
Leadership Fairfield meets once a month, providing in-depth knowledge about the community. The program is designed to equip participants with advanced communication and leadership skills, with a focus on both personal and professional growth.
Program highlights:
- Duration: September 2024 - May 2025
- Sessions: Nine sessions and a recognition lunch
- Project: A group project benefiting the community, developed outside class time. Past projects have supported Animal Friends, Fairfield City Schools, and Shared Harvest Food Bank.
Participants will engage in diverse encounters with various community sectors, including city and township departments, education, tourism, economic development, non-profit agencies, elected officials, and more. These experiences provide invaluable insights and foster meaningful connections among class members. The program’s structure encourages teamwork, allowing participants to recognize their own strengths and weaknesses.
The class is limited to 25 participants. Applications are due by Sept. 1. To register, visit fairfieldchamber.com.
For more information, call 513-881-5500.
HOW TO SUBMIT
The Journal-News publishes news items, community events and other notices daily in Local Focus. The Journal-News also prints a community submitted photo in the section every day, so community-focused photos are also welcomed. Submit your news or photographs for Local Focus by sending the information to journalnews@coxinc.com.