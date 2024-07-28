Fairfield chamber has openings for next leadership class

The Fairfield Chamber of Commerce announced that applications are now open for the 2024-25 Class of Leadership Fairfield. This nine-month program, running from September through May, offers participants an opportunity to engage deeply with the Fairfield and Fairfield Twp. communities while developing both personal and professional leadership skills.

Leadership Fairfield meets once a month, providing in-depth knowledge about the community. The program is designed to equip participants with advanced communication and leadership skills, with a focus on both personal and professional growth.