Fairfield bowler ending senior season on a roll

But Carberry, despite his unorthodox style, bowled well enough as a freshman to make the junior varsity team. He continued to improve, and by the season’s end, Matteson promoted him to varsity for the sectional tournament.

He rolled the highest series on the team, and repeated that performance at districts. From JV to MVP in one season.

“And he’s been on a roll every since,” Matteson said at RollHouse Entertainment, where the Indians practice.

Carberry has saved his best bowling for his senior season. He’s averaging 234 in Greater Miami Conference matches, the highest in the league. The second highest average in the GMC is 220.

The Indians finished the regular season 12-2 overall, 9-0 in the conference.

They placed second in the sectionals and competed in the districts Feb. 27 at Beaver-Vu Lanes in Beavercreek.

Matteson hopes the team finishes in the top five in the districts and qualifies for the state tournament for the first time in school history. If they do, Carberry will be a major reason for his performance on the lanes and as a team leader, said Matteson, in his 11th season as varsity coach.

“He’s a super kid, a delight to be around,” the coach said of his lone senior. “While he’s very competitive, he loves to help the other bowlers.”

Bowling came natural to Carberry.

Carberry said his father, Billy, worked as a mechanic at Gilmore Lanes in Fairfield, so he spent many hours there as a young boy after school.

“It just became a habit and I loved it,” he said of constantly practicing.

He called bowling a very “mental” sport.

“Anyone in this bowling alley can throw a bowling ball,” he said. “Ninety percent of it is mental. You go up there and throw a bad shot, you have to find a way to keep your head up and throw a good ball the next time. Some of my teammates get down on themselves and you can’t have that in a sport like this.”

Carberry has rolled two 300 games and his high series is 846 with games of 277, 300 and 269. He threw 33 out of 36 strikes.

“That was a good day,” he said with a smile.

Not bad for a kid who rolled the ball with the wrong hand.

