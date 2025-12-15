Fairfield approves 2026 budget that adds directed police patrol, communications director

Besides the directed patrol unit, the budget provides funds to bring back a communications director position.

“The 2026 annual operating budget for the City of Fairfield reflects a commitment to strategic investment while maintaining our hallmark fiscal discipline,’’ said Scott Timmer, city manager.

“The reestablishment of the communications director position and the funding for a dedicated police-directed patrol unit are not merely expenditures, they are purposeful investments in public safety and public trust.”

Police Chief Stephen Maynard said the unit will help with freeing up patrol officers and staff morale.

“I’m pleased they (council) approved the creation of the unit,’’ Maynard said. “It’s going to take time to get it up and running. I still have to hire (officers) to fill (open) positions.”

The estimated annual cost of $665,000 annually to add the unit increased the department’s budget by about 4.5% over this year, Maynard said.

The specialized unit would free up patrol officers by addressing specialized or time sensitive issues, business compliance checks related to alcohol and tobacco sales and well as providing support for special city-wide events such as Red, White & KaBOOM!

“The new patrol unit will allow our officers to proactively address crime patterns and quality-of-life issues, making our core patrol services more efficient and our city safer. Simultaneously, the communications director is critical for ensuring our residents are not just served but also informed and connected,” Timmer said.

Other assignments would include investigating problem locations such as nuisance bars, low-level drug activity, and investigation of thefts and vandalisms.

To help defray the cost, Maynard said he would apply for a COPS – Community Oriented Policing Services – grant from the U.S. Department of Justice.

If awarded, Maynard said it would provide about $625,000 over a three-year grant cycle, with the city absorbing the rest. After that period, the city would pay the entire cost.

Maynard said the earliest the unit would become operation is late 2026 or early 2027. Members of the directed patrol would be selected from current patrol officers.

The city is also adding staff in other areas in 2026, Timmer said. They include the communications manager, human resource coordinator and help desk technician.

Those positions plus inflationary costs are increasing the city manager’s budget 11.27 percent – from $2.24 million this year to $2.5 million next year.

The city previously had a communications manager, but that individual resigned in 2020 and hasn’t been replaced.