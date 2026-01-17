Extreme cold coming: Sunday, Monday to see low and negative wind chills

Breaking: Hamilton Schools superintendent talks more about budget plan that includes reductions, closures

News
By Journal-News Staff
1 hour ago
Beginning Saturday night, wind chills will be in single digits and even negative numbers, and that will last for a few days.

Our TV partner WCPO in Cincinnati reports Saturday will remain dry with some flurries and temps in the low 30s.

After dark, the temperatures drops into the teens.

Sunday’s high is predicted at 24 degrees as wind chills drop to 2-5 degrees, and into Monday morning it could be as low as -10 to -20 degrees.

Martin Luther King Day Jr. events outside on Monday will be frigid, with the high temperature in Southwest Ohio predicted at 21 degrees.

Journal-News Staff