Ex-P&G employee indicted after threats caused offices to close for safety

As a result, P&G shut down its Cincinnati headquarters around 5:30 a.m. on May 18 out of an abundance of caution. SWAT officers were stationed outside of P&G’s offices all day. The offices reopened on May 19.

Wood was seized by the Kenton County Sheriff’s Office at his Covington home on May 18 under a mental health warrant. Prior to that warrant, Wood was not wanted for criminal charges.

Despite not having a criminal history, Wood does have a history of multiple run-ins with different police departments, including an incident where he stated “officers would die” if they approached him.

