Events at Pyramid Hill in August focus on family, pets and nature

Dogs & Doughnuts

From 10-11:30 a.m. Aug. 3 guests can pose their pups for a portrait by a caricature artist and create a paw print bouquet. Snack on doughnuts and work with your dog to create a unique masterpiece. Dogs & Doughnuts events are drop-in (no registration required) and are included in general park admission. Dogs must remain leashed.

Family Fun on the Hill

From 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Aug. 10, Family Fun on the Hill will present Sounds All Around. Guests will explore the noises to create a nature sound map, play with percussion instruments from Band in a Van and see the Cincinnati Opera perform. Kids and their families can join in on artist-led projects and nature adventures as they explore the park together. Family Fun on the Hill events are drop-in (no registration required) and are included in general admission.

Nature/Nurture Series: Outdoor Yoga

Every other Saturday through Aug. 24, park guests can cultivate mindfulness and explore the natural world in the Nature/Nurture Series. Practice mindful movement in nature at the summer yoga series, designed for beginners and experienced practitioners alike. This takes place 9:30-10:30 a.m. Registration is required.

Story Time for Littles

From 10-11 a.m. Aug. 16is Story Time, Plants & Trees where kids can make leaf prints and learn about the plants and trees outside. The program is best suited for children 4 and younger and their parent or guardian, although older children are welcome. Story Time for Littles events are drop-in (no registration required) and are included in general park admission. The stories are curated with help from The Lane Libraries.

Nature/Nurture: Forest Bathing

Cultivate mindfulness and explore the natural world in the Nature/Nurture series program 1-3 p.m. Aug. 18. Forest Bathing, or Shinrin-Yoku (“Bathing in the Healing Elements of the Forest”) is an evidence-based practice from Japan that quiets the mind by gently re-awakening our five senses. The session involves a slow guided walk, a sequence of soothing, nature-based readings, moments of stillness and poetry that will be led by Pam Lowe Cho, ANFT-Certified Forest Therapy Guide. Registration is required.

Adult Workshop: Botanical Painting

From 1-3 p.m. Aug. 25, in a Botanical Painting session, adults will learn the basics of making paints, and using the natural paints to paint flora in this workshop led by artist Devan Horton. No experience necessary. Registration is required.

More info

Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park will have extended from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday through Sunday, through Sept. 22. Park hours on Mon. through Thurs. are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For a complete schedule of programs, including dates, times, and to register for programs, go to www.pyramidhill.org.