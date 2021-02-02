‘Enough is enough’: $2.3 million award to build roundabout at dangerous Butler County intersection

There were 28 crashes at the intersection between 2015 and 2020, according to safety studies. ODOT has implemented oversized stop signs, rumble strips, LED flashing warning signs, and a lower speed limit at this location. Roundabouts have shown to achieve a 44 percent reduction in crashes, according to ODOT.

Hall said he talked with Butler County Engineer Greg Wilkens and ODOT officials about improving the intersection before and after the double fatal crash. Hall said they weighed all the options and decided a roundabout would be the best way to reduce serious crashes.

“This will save lives,” said Hall, who gathered petitions of those who live near the intersection. “We are moving in the right direction. It’s a great day for Madison, a great day for the entire community and everyone who drives that stretch of road.”

The project will be designed in-house, and the construction cost is estimated at $2.1 million, according to ODT. The remaining funds, approximately $200,000, will be for right of way acquisition and utility relocations.

Another major roundabout in Butler County is located at Jacksonburg Road and Ohio 73, site of several serious crashes. ODOT said construction is well underway, but contractors are on a winter break.

Work is expected to resume in late winter, with the project wrapping up in late June. Ohio 73 is open to traffic, while the north leg of Jacksonburg Road remains closed to motorists. This closure will likely be in effect until early June or near the end of the project.

In addition to that project, ODOT will start construction of a roundabout at U.S. 127 and Ohio 73 this year, and one at Western Row and Butler-County roads in Mason.