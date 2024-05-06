Elvis impersonator Tyler Christopher to play ‘Rockin’ with Rotary’ at Sorg Opera House

Rockin’ with Rotary will be held on Friday, May 17, at 8 p.m. at the Sorg Opera House. Doors will open at 7 p.m.

With an uncanny resemblance, captivating vocals and signature moves, Christopher has garnered international acclaim for his portrayal of Elvis.

Christopher started his professional career at 16 after being invited to and winning the largest Elvis competition in the Northeastern United States. His accolades and awards include being ranked in the top 5 in the world at Elvis’s birthplace of Tupelo, Mississippi; Top 3 in King Of Las Vegas; and No. 1 in Bluegrass Tribute to The King competition. Christopher was sanctioned by Elvis Presley Enterprises to perform three years in a row for Elvis night for The Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ballpark. He also has performed at Graceland as well as at other venues in Memphis, Tennessee.

Attendees can expect to hear some of Elvis’s greatest hits, from timeless classics like “Love Me Tender” and “Jailhouse Rock” to popular ballads such as “Can’t Help Falling in Love.”

Patrons can experience the concert, have fun, and by purchasing a ticket, they will also be supporting organizations that give back to the community. Last year, 600 to 700 people attended the fundraising event. This year’s goal is to sell 700 tickets.

“The fundraiser allows us to say yes in supporting the community throughout the year,” said Jay Nemeth of the Middletown Rotary Club and Rockin’ with Rotary Concert Committee.

“I really enjoy just being there and the atmosphere, and it’s fun, and at the end of the day, we know we’re helping others,” he said.

Locally, Middletown Rotary Club has provided hundreds of thousands of dollars in scholarships to area students, made a variety of youth projects and leadership opportunities possible, and volunteered time, talent and financial support to many community non-profit agencies.

There will be a 50/50 cash raffle, and tickets will be on sale the night of the concert. The drawing will be held at the event. Proceeds from the concert and 50/50 raffle will directly benefit Middletown Rotary Club’s charitable projects, which include helping local children through school-based programs and community organizations like Sleep in Heavenly Peace and Abilities First.

Middletown Rotary Club members also give back to the community by volunteering their time. Club members volunteer with the Salvation Army Thanksgiving meals in the fall, for example.

Since 1925, Middletown Rotary Club has provided service to the local community as well as actively participating in international projects. The club has about 50 active members. Middletown Rotary Club meets at noon Tuesdays at Java Johnny’s, 3534 Central Ave. in Middletown. Follow Middletown Rotary Club on Facebook at www.facebook.com/RotaryClubofMiddletownOhio.

How to go

What: Rockin’ with Rotary, featuring Tyler Christopher’s Ultimate Elvis Show

When: Friday, May 17 at 8 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m.

Where: Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main Street, Middletown

Admission: Tickets for the fundraiser concert are available for purchase online at www.cincyticket.com/RockinWithRotary. Ticket pricing is $25 in advance for reserved seating; $35 in advance for premium seating; and $100 for a box (four seats plus one drink voucher per seat). Tickets may also be purchased at the door the night of the concert, if available. Advance purchase recommended. Tickets may also be purchased at the door, if available. Free parking. Drinks, including beer and wine, will be available for purchase during the concert.

More info.: www.cincyticket.com/RockinWithRotary. For questions, or more info., contact Jay Nemeth of Middletown Rotary Club at jason@jasonnemeth.com.