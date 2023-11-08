ELECTION 2023: Mathews, Copas leads field in Hamilton City Schools race

Incumbent ShaQuila Mathews and candidate Dr. Joseph Copas are leading the four-person race Hamilton City Schools, according to Butler County’s early voting results.

Copas leads the field with 30.1% of the early vote, and is closely followed by Mathews with 26.5% of the early vote.

Political newcomers Robin Szary and Cameron Binegar round out the field with 22.6% and 20.75% of the early votes, respectively.

Early voting in Hamilton represents about 10% of the total votes cast in this race.

The Journal-News will update this story as significant results are reported by the Butler County Board of Elections.

