Election 2023: Incumbents lead Hamilton City Council race

Credit: Michael D. Pitman

Credit: Michael D. Pitman

News
By
1 hour ago
X

Hamilton City Council incumbents are leading the four-person race, according to Butler County’s early voting results.

Council member Eric Pohlman leads the field with 29.5% of the early vote, followed by Council members Susan Vaughn (28.9%) and Carla Fiehrer (27.9%).

Political newcomer Andrew Conn trails the field with 13.7% of the early vote.

Early voting in Hamilton represents about 10% of the total votes cast in this race.

The Journal-News will update this story as significant results are reported by the Butler County Board of Elections.

ExploreELECTION RESULTS: Follow live results here throughout Election Night
In Other News
1
ELECTION 2023: Hamilton local option ordinance passing among early...
2
ELECTION 2023: Slamka leading in Middletown mayor race; West and...
3
ELECTION 2023: Mathews, Copas leads field in Hamilton City Schools race
4
‘I’m not answering that.’ Ross police chief bristles at question about...
5
Police seek man charged for allegedly stabbing family member in...

About the Author

Follow Michael D. Pitman on facebookFollow Michael D. Pitman on twitter

Michael D. Pitman has been a reporter in southwest Ohio since 1999. He's covered local governments in Warren and Butler counties, as well as state and national issues. He currently covers the cities of Fairfield and Hamilton.

© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top