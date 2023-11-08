Election 2023: Incumbents lead Hamilton City Council race

Hamilton City Council incumbents are leading the four-person race, according to Butler County’s early voting results.
Council member Eric Pohlman leads the field with 29.5% of the early vote, followed by Council members Susan Vaughn (28.9%) and Carla Fiehrer (27.9%).
Political newcomer Andrew Conn trails the field with 13.7% of the early vote.
Early voting in Hamilton represents about 10% of the total votes cast in this race.
The Journal-News will update this story as significant results are reported by the Butler County Board of Elections.
