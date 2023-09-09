‘ElboPalooza’ event today in Fairfield local bands, food and more

It took just a few weeks to put together, but the owners of Three Feather Records and the Elbo Room hope their partnership can start a trend in Fairfield.

From 5 to 11 p.m. on Saturday, the two neighboring establishments in the plaza on Magie Avenue across from Cornerstone Plaza, will host the inaugural ElboPalooza featuring live music from local bands, food trucks, vendors, and adult beverages.

“We have no idea how many people are going to be there. It could be 50, it could be 500,” said Tony Tucci, a co-owner of the Elbo Room with Sandi Coffee and Deanna Barnhardt.

ElboPalooza started as a casual conversation between Tucci and Three Feather Records owner Eric DePrato about partnering on an event. That grew into a multi-band, multi-vendor party behind their businesses.

DePrato said they’re providing the stage, lighting, and PA system, along with recruiting the bands, which are playing pro bono for this first event. Several businesses will be setting up booths to sell their wares, like t-shirts. There will also be two outdoor bars and the usual indoor bar, but the area will be cordoned off in the back, though it is free admission.

While there will be outdoor and indoor seating, DePrato said they’ll be prepared in case it’s a cool night with firepits on standby.

And though they bands are playing for free, DePrato said they hope to give the bands something.

“There will be hourly split the pots with half the proceeds going to the bands,” he said.

Tucci hopes this event will inspire not only future collaborations between the Elbo Room and Three Feather Records, but more events in some of the lesser traveled areas around the city.

“Fairfield needs a little boost in activity on this side of town,” he said, adding all of the bands will be local and young, and “Maybe the next Nirvana will come out of Three Feather Records.”

DePrato and Tucci said there isn’t a charitable component tied to this first ElboPalooza, but hope to incorporate one as it grows.

“We are definitely wanting to do this again,” said DePrato. “Hopefully, the turnout will be large enough to make it worth the effort. Collaborating with other companies has been one of my favorite aspects of running a business, and some owners are eager to participate and throw ideas around and brainstorm.”

Tucci advises one thing people should do: “Bring a lawn chair.”

ELBOPALOOZA

When: 5 to 11 p.m. Saturday

Where: Three Feather Records and Elbo Room, 1105 & 1115 Magie Ave., Fairfield

What: ElboPalooza featuring live music, food trucks, vendors, and adult beverages. Admission is free.