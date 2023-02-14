Edgewood High School locked down due to threat

TRENTON — Students and staff at Edgewood High School were on lockdown this afternoon after a violent threat was discovered earlier in school day, said school officials.
Butler County dispatchers said the threat is not an active shooter situation and that their deputies are on campus conducting an investigation into the written threat.
Dispatchers said there were no reports of injuries at the school.
According to a message sent from Edgewood officials to school families around 2 p.m.: “Edgewood High School is now under lockdown. A written communication was received via email making a threat to the school.
“The authorities have been notified and we are taking this precaution while they investigate the credibility of the threat.”
Edgewood officials later said around 3 p.m. the lockdown was over but the investigation will continue.
“Dismissal will be as usual, there will be no cancelation of (evening) events,” said Pam Theurer, spokeswoman for the schools.
“The email threat will remain under investigation. There was no direct threat to dismissal.”
