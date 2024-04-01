Eaton Avenue closure delayed in Hamilton

Eaton Avenue will be closed, block by block, for three weeks

Credit: Nick Graham

The closure of Eaton Avenue from Rhea to Elvin in Hamilton for construction work will be delayed until Wednesday due to inclement weather.

This is part of the work on Eaton Avenue between Park Avenue and the Two Mile Creek bridge which is to replace or repair storm sewers.

“When the public works crews investigated the storm sewers on Eaton Avenue, they found some deficient pipes between the storm sewer and the catch basins, which must be replaced,” said Hamilton Engineer Rich Engle. “Unfortunately, it requires complete closure of Eaton Avenue.”

The project will be about three weeks and includes closing Eaton between Webster and Rhea avenues.

This will be “a complete closure, block by block,” Engle said, and detours will be posted. The closures will directly impact traffic going to Wilson Middle and Hamilton High schools and Kettering Health Hamilton hospital.

The work is necessary now as the resurfacing of Eaton Avenue is scheduled for after the storm sewer work later this year.

Once Eaton Avenue is completed, the city will focus on resurfacing NW Washington Boulevard. This resurfacing project will occur between Eaton and Cleveland avenues.

Michael D. Pitman has been a reporter in southwest Ohio since 1999. He's covered local governments in Warren and Butler counties, as well as state and national issues. He currently covers the cities of Fairfield and Hamilton.

