Eaton Avenue closure delayed in Hamilton

“When the public works crews investigated the storm sewers on Eaton Avenue, they found some deficient pipes between the storm sewer and the catch basins, which must be replaced,” said Hamilton Engineer Rich Engle. “Unfortunately, it requires complete closure of Eaton Avenue.”

The project will be about three weeks and includes closing Eaton between Webster and Rhea avenues.

This will be “a complete closure, block by block,” Engle said, and detours will be posted. The closures will directly impact traffic going to Wilson Middle and Hamilton High schools and Kettering Health Hamilton hospital.

The work is necessary now as the resurfacing of Eaton Avenue is scheduled for after the storm sewer work later this year.

Once Eaton Avenue is completed, the city will focus on resurfacing NW Washington Boulevard. This resurfacing project will occur between Eaton and Cleveland avenues.