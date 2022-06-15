Man found at scene of early morning fire, taken to squad for treatment

Firefighters remain at the scene today of an early morning fire in Hamilton.
Hamilton firefighters were dispatched to the 3800 block of Pleasant Avenue for a structure fire and found heavy fire and smoke coming from the building, according to officials.
The structure is a four-unit apartment behind a larger apartment building on Pleasant Ave.
At about 8:45 a.m. fire units led a man from the rubble to a waiting EMS unit.
Hamilton Fire Chief Mark Mercer said the man was in the house when the fire started and left. He then returned while firefighters were still at the scene. They had been searching for the man in the burned structure.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
