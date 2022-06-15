BreakingNews
Driver cited for OVI after fatal crash in West Chester
journal-news logo
X

Man found at scene of early morning fire, taken to squad for treatment

Hamilton firefighters were dispatched to the 3800 block of Pleasant Avenue for a structure fire and found heavy fire and smoke coming from the building, according to officials. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

Combined ShapeCaption
Hamilton firefighters were dispatched to the 3800 block of Pleasant Avenue for a structure fire and found heavy fire and smoke coming from the building, according to officials. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

News
By
Updated 20 minutes ago

Firefighters remain at the scene today of an early morning fire in Hamilton.

Hamilton firefighters were dispatched to the 3800 block of Pleasant Avenue for a structure fire and found heavy fire and smoke coming from the building, according to officials.

The structure is a four-unit apartment behind a larger apartment building on Pleasant Ave.

At about 8:45 a.m. fire units led a man from the rubble to a waiting EMS unit.

Hamilton Fire Chief Mark Mercer said the man was in the house when the fire started and left. He then returned while firefighters were still at the scene. They had been searching for the man in the burned structure.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Combined ShapeCaption
Hamilton firefighters were dispatched to the 3800 block of Pleasant Avenue for a structure fire and found heavy fire and smoke coming from the building, according to officials. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

Hamilton firefighters were dispatched to the 3800 block of Pleasant Avenue for a structure fire and found heavy fire and smoke coming from the building, according to officials. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

Combined ShapeCaption
Hamilton firefighters were dispatched to the 3800 block of Pleasant Avenue for a structure fire and found heavy fire and smoke coming from the building, according to officials. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

Combined ShapeCaption
Hamilton firefighters were dispatched to the 3800 block of Pleasant Avenue for a structure fire and found heavy fire and smoke coming from the building, according to officials. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

Hamilton firefighters were dispatched to the 3800 block of Pleasant Avenue for a structure fire and found heavy fire and smoke coming from the building, according to officials. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

Combined ShapeCaption
Hamilton firefighters were dispatched to the 3800 block of Pleasant Avenue for a structure fire and found heavy fire and smoke coming from the building, according to officials. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

Combined ShapeCaption
Hamilton firefighters were dispatched to the 3800 block of Pleasant Avenue for a structure fire and found heavy fire and smoke coming from the building, according to officials. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

Hamilton firefighters were dispatched to the 3800 block of Pleasant Avenue for a structure fire and found heavy fire and smoke coming from the building, according to officials. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

Combined ShapeCaption
Hamilton firefighters were dispatched to the 3800 block of Pleasant Avenue for a structure fire and found heavy fire and smoke coming from the building, according to officials. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

Combined ShapeCaption
Hamilton firefighters were dispatched to the 3800 block of Pleasant Avenue for a structure fire and found heavy fire and smoke coming from the building, according to officials. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

Hamilton firefighters were dispatched to the 3800 block of Pleasant Avenue for a structure fire and found heavy fire and smoke coming from the building, according to officials. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

Combined ShapeCaption
Hamilton firefighters were dispatched to the 3800 block of Pleasant Avenue for a structure fire and found heavy fire and smoke coming from the building, according to officials. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

Combined ShapeCaption
Hamilton firefighters were dispatched to the 3800 block of Pleasant Avenue for a structure fire and found heavy fire and smoke coming from the building, according to officials. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

Hamilton firefighters were dispatched to the 3800 block of Pleasant Avenue for a structure fire and found heavy fire and smoke coming from the building, according to officials. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

Combined ShapeCaption
Hamilton firefighters were dispatched to the 3800 block of Pleasant Avenue for a structure fire and found heavy fire and smoke coming from the building, according to officials. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

Combined ShapeCaption
Hamilton firefighters were dispatched to the 3800 block of Pleasant Avenue for a structure fire and found heavy fire and smoke coming from the building, according to officials. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

Hamilton firefighters were dispatched to the 3800 block of Pleasant Avenue for a structure fire and found heavy fire and smoke coming from the building, according to officials. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

Combined ShapeCaption
Hamilton firefighters were dispatched to the 3800 block of Pleasant Avenue for a structure fire and found heavy fire and smoke coming from the building, according to officials. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

Combined ShapeCaption
Hamilton firefighters were dispatched to the 3800 block of Pleasant Avenue for a structure fire and found heavy fire and smoke coming from the building, according to officials. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

Hamilton firefighters were dispatched to the 3800 block of Pleasant Avenue for a structure fire and found heavy fire and smoke coming from the building, according to officials. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

Combined ShapeCaption
Hamilton firefighters were dispatched to the 3800 block of Pleasant Avenue for a structure fire and found heavy fire and smoke coming from the building, according to officials. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

In Other News
1
Jungle Jim’s in Fairfield to reopen at noon today
2
Driver cited for OVI after fatal crash in West Chester
3
Three area fire departments will share protective barrier truck for...
4
Fairfield’s Tim Abbott to resign from city council
5
Butler County residents protest proposed ban on large-scale solar farms

About the Author

© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top