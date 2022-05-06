Duke Energy work will close some roads in Butler County next week

Lesourdsville West Chester Road will be closed between Skyline Road and Beckett Ridge Boulevard in West Chester Twp. for utility work from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday. Duke Energy crews will be on-site replacing utility poles requiring the road to be closed to all through traffic.

Detour: Northbound Lesourdsville West Chester Road traffic will detour northeast on Cincinnati Dayton Road and west on Tylersville Road. Southbound traffic will reverse this route.