Duke Energy work will close some roads in Butler County next week

Roads will be closed for work. STAFF

26 minutes ago

Lesourdsville West Chester Road in both Liberty and West Chester townships will be briefly closed next week while Duke Energy replaces some utility poles according to the county engineer’s office.

Lesourdsville West Chester Road will be closed between Skyline Road and Beckett Ridge Boulevard in West Chester Twp. for utility work from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday. Duke Energy crews will be on-site replacing utility poles requiring the road to be closed to all through traffic.

Detour: Northbound Lesourdsville West Chester Road traffic will detour northeast on Cincinnati Dayton Road and west on Tylersville Road. Southbound traffic will reverse this route.

In Liberty Twp. Lesourdsville West Chester Road will be closed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. between Hancock Trail and Yamassee Drive for utility work on Wednesday and Thursday.

Detour: Northbound Lesourdsville West Chester Road traffic will detour west on Millikin Road, north on S.R. 747, and east on Kyles Station Road. Southbound traffic will reverse this route.

Motorists are encouraged to check the BCEO website, as well as Facebook and Twitter @bceonews, for possible date and status changes concerning this and other closures/advisories.

Denise has been reporter with Cox since 2006. She covers Butler County including all elected office holders, departments and independent boards; Liberty, Ross and West Chester townships. She strives to deliver the most impactful, comprehensive and crucial information about all aspects of local government to her readers every day.

