Driver hits train, car bursts into flames near Fairfield Freshman School

“The driver did not see the train due to a train car being a flat car and (it was) dark outside,’’ said Fairfield Police Maj. Rebecca Ervin.

“He attempted to go around the crossing arms, striking the train.”

Before the car burst into flames the driver was able to get safely out of his car, said Chad Cooper, Fairfield’s deputy fire chief. He said the car was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived.

The driver sustained minor injuries and was transported to Mercy Health Fairfield Hospital, Ervin said.

“It was not serious. There was no public danger,” Cooper said. “There was no leak, no derailment.”

The driver was cited for failure to obey a crossing device.

The driver’s name and condition were not immediately available.