Driver flees from two-vehicle crash on Ohio 4

Credit: HANDOUT

News | 7 hours ago
By Rick McCrabb

After two vehicles crashed this afternoon on Ohio 4 near Todhunter Road, the driver of one of the vehicles fled on foot and wasn’t apprehended by police, according to Monroe police.

The accident was reported at 2:51 p.m. today and backed up Ohio 4 in both directions, according to witnesses.

No one was transported from the scene, according to Monroe police officer Joshua King.

He said anyone with information is asked to call the police at 513-539-9234.

This story will be updated when new information becomes available.

