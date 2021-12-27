Door Dash driver in Oxford picks up food, comes out to find car stolen

OXFORD — Police were called to the Dairy Queen on College Corner Pike for a report of the theft of a vehicle being used by a Door Dash driver who left the engine running and keys inside the vehicle while he ran inside to pick up a delivery order. The report was made at 5:18 p.m. Dec. 18.
The victim said the car, a blue-green 2001 Hyundai Elantra, belonged to the father of his girlfriend.
He said he ran inside to pick up an order for delivery and when he came back out, the vehicle was missing. A witness to the theft was sitting in a truck beside the stolen vehicle and told the victim a black male in a dark hat or hood had gotten in the car and left, going in an unknown direction. The witness was gone when the officer arrived.
Officers made contact with the Dairy Queen manager to view video footage of the theft and confirmed the description given by the witness and discovered the car had turned east after leaving the parking lot.
The officers then contacted Dollar General, across the road, to see if their surveillance cameras had captured anything, but they had not.
The male has not been identified but will be charged with theft if found.
About the Author