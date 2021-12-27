Door Dash driver in Oxford picks up food, comes out to find car stolen

The victim said the car, a blue-green 2001 Hyundai Elantra, belonged to the father of his girlfriend.

He said he ran inside to pick up an order for delivery and when he came back out, the vehicle was missing. A witness to the theft was sitting in a truck beside the stolen vehicle and told the victim a black male in a dark hat or hood had gotten in the car and left, going in an unknown direction. The witness was gone when the officer arrived.