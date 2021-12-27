Hamburger icon
journal-news logo
X

Door Dash driver in Oxford picks up food, comes out to find car stolen

ajc.com

News
By Journal-News Staff
1 hour ago

OXFORD — Police were called to the Dairy Queen on College Corner Pike for a report of the theft of a vehicle being used by a Door Dash driver who left the engine running and keys inside the vehicle while he ran inside to pick up a delivery order. The report was made at 5:18 p.m. Dec. 18.

The victim said the car, a blue-green 2001 Hyundai Elantra, belonged to the father of his girlfriend.

He said he ran inside to pick up an order for delivery and when he came back out, the vehicle was missing. A witness to the theft was sitting in a truck beside the stolen vehicle and told the victim a black male in a dark hat or hood had gotten in the car and left, going in an unknown direction. The witness was gone when the officer arrived.

Officers made contact with the Dairy Queen manager to view video footage of the theft and confirmed the description given by the witness and discovered the car had turned east after leaving the parking lot.

The officers then contacted Dollar General, across the road, to see if their surveillance cameras had captured anything, but they had not.

The male has not been identified but will be charged with theft if found.

In Other News
1
Middletown community wraps its arms around boys who lost mother
2
Memories flood back as Franklin school is demolished
3
Ohio health experts say home testing can help reduce virus spread
4
Lakota school’s boys club more popular as pandemic lingers
5
Winter heating assistance available to Butler County residents

About the Author

Journal-News Staff
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top