Doctor: Seek care when COVID symptoms persist

Support groups on Facebook “would be a great example,” he said.

Gov. Mike DeWine provided opening remarks for the 3½-hour event, and there was a moment of silence for the more than 550,000 so far killed by the pandemic.

Speakers during the discussed integrating everything medical providers have learned thus far to advance care for COVID-19 patients. Topics included risk factors and symptoms and the roles of exercise, therapy, pain management and nutrition.

Dr. Andrew Thomas, chief clinical officer at Wexner Medical Center, said the event provided “the opportunity to share our knowledge with clinicians throughout the United States so they can incorporate the learnings into the care of their patients.”

Hartman said: “We need to be mindful that it’s hard for someone to experience a condition that we don’t know exactly how long it’s going to last, how quickly they’re going to recover, and it’s important that we’re able to convey some level of hope in these circumstances.”

“For example, we know that many patients do get better with time, with the symptoms they’re experiencing,” Hartman said. “There is a therapeutic value to listening carefully, validating a patient’s concerns, and providing hope wherever possible.”

Mercy Health provides notes in post-covid patients’ charts “to make sure that they’re easily able to order correct testing, order appropriate referrals,” Hartman said. Tracking how patients respond helps the health system better analyze what treatments are used, “and how they’re responding to those treatments,” Hartman said.

