DeWine: Up to students to help prevent coronavirus spread on campus

Southwest Ohio's universities are resuming classes but some - such as the University of Dayton - have already been forced to adjust plans for in-person classes due to some students testing positive for coronavirus. Miami University started with remote learning but saw 10 students living off-campus in Oxford test positive. (File Photo\Journal-News)
Local News | 59 minutes ago
By Kristen Spicker

Gov. Mike DeWine addressed coronavirus outbreaks at college campuses saying that it’s up to students to prevent the spread so that they can stay on campus.

The governor said the virus is spreading because people are letting their guard down. People are getting together, sometimes drinking alcohol, and not wearing mask or socially distancing, he added.

“We all let our guard down sometimes,” he said.

Students will need to be “very careful” during informal activities and keep following health measures, the governor added.

DeWine said he’s been in contact with university presidents following outbreaks reported at different campus across the state.

University of Dayton has 155 active cases of the virus as of Tuesday, according to data shared by the university.

Students returned to class remotely on Monday after UD decided to move all its classes online for the first week of the term due to contact-tracing conducted by the university.

“No undergraduate classes are to meet in person on campus this week,” UD Provost Paul Benson said in an email sent to UD faculty and staff Sunday. “Undergraduate commuter students are to remain off campus during this period.”

The Butler County General Health District said Monday that all Miami University student-athletes returning to Oxford have been quarantined, as well as any coach and staff who have had contact with them, after 27 student-athletes tested positive for the virus.

“Miami University is fully supportive of and cooperating with the Butler County General Health District. We have worked with them throughout the pandemic to help safeguard the health of our students, faculty, staff and communities,” Miami President Gregory Crawford stated Monday.

