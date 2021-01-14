Ohio National Guard activated, Statehouse to be closed ahead of Biden’s inauguration

DeWine stressed that violent protests will not be tolerated in Ohio, noting that the Ohio National Guard and Ohio State Highway Patrol will be out in full forth in the days leading up to President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration on Jan. 20.

“The sad truth is that there are people in our country who want to turn peaceful protests into opportunities for violence,” he said. “These are violent people and their violence will not be tolerated in Ohio. It will not be tolerated anywhere.”

The announcement came days after protests in support of President Donald Trump outside the U.S. Capitol building turned into a riot, with people breaking through police barricades and into the building. The riot prompted a lockdown at the Capitol as Congress gathered to read Electoral College votes. Five people died, including a woman who was shot by police and a Capitol police officer who was injured during the incident.

Following the riot, the FBI has warned of possible armed protests in all 50 states and DC in the days leading up to Biden inauguration.