Demolished Middletown theater may return as outdoor entertainment venue

The Dranschaks are expected to invest $200,000 to $300,000 in the property, according to the city.

Dranschak, a West Chester Twp. resident, said if someone had told him previously that he would invest in a downtown Middletown business he would have “laughed at you.” But he said his business has received tremendous support from the community.

At last week’s city council meeting, there was much discussion about the city selling the 20,000-square-foot property to the Dranschaks for $5,000. Council is expected to vote at its next meeting on July 6.

City Manager Jim Palenick told council members the plans for the property align with many of the elements found in the Downtown Master Plan.

The couple is expected to honor the late Kara Goheen with a memorial at the dog park because she loved dogs and was always giving back to the community.

The former Studio Theater had been vacant for nearly 34 years before it was demolished in 2018 after city officials were unable to find a viable development proposal. The city paid $327,900 to Brunk Excavating to level the property.

Palenick said the terms include the city having first right of refusal on the property should the Dranschaks decide to sell the property. Also, the city will have the option to reacquire the property at the original purchase price if the following terms are not met:

Three years to develop the outdoor park by July 1, 2024

Complete the purchase of 1357 Central Ave. by Dec. 31, 2023

Dog park area will be open for public use and will be ADA compliant