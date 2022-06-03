journal-news logo
Deadly Walmart shooting: Suspect’s bond reduced to $900K

Alleged Walmart shooter Anthony F. Brown, 32, of Hamilton, was arraigned in Butler County Common Pleas Court on Friday, June 3, 2022, on several charges, including aggravated murder, murder, and aggravated robbery. He is accused of shooting and killing one man, and shooting and wounding another man while allegedly attempting to steal cell phones from the Fairfield Twp. Walmart on Princeton Road. GREG LYNCH/STAFF

News
By
21 minutes ago

The man who police allege fired shots inside the Fairfield Twp. Walmart, resulting in the death of a customer and injuries to one worker, had his bond reduced to $900,000.

Anthony F. Brown, 32, of Hensley Avenue in Hamilton, who was indicted by a Butler County grand jury on Thursday, had been held in jail on a $5 million bond. It was reduced after his arraignment in Butler County Common Pleas Court today.

Brown, while allegedly trying to steal cellphones, is accused of shooting and killing Adam Black, 35, a Hamilton man who recently moved to the area and who just learned he was going to be a father. Brown is also accused of shooting and wounding Eric Ruff, 57, of Fairfield, a Walmart employee who remained hospitalized earlier this week.

A SWAT team took Brown into custody at a Fairfield Inn in Middletown several hours after the shooting. Butler County Prosecutor Michael Gmoser said the investigation is continuing, including how Brown got to the Middletown hotel after the shootings.

Brown was indicted by a Butler County grand jury on Thursday with aggravated murder, murder, aggravated robbery, felonious assault, and having weapons under disability. He was indicted on the charges Thursday by a Butler County grand jury.

Butler County Common Pleas Judge Dan Haughey was assigned to preside over the case.

Brown is scheduled to be back in court at 1 p.m. on July 26 for a competency hearing.

