DEA warns of fake prescription pills laced with other substances

Fogarty oversees more than 30 treatment centers in Kentucky, where he’s seen his fair share of addiction, fed by growing numbers of recreational drug users and people in pain.

“You may be searching for something that matches your prescription, and it looks just like it but it’s counterfeit,” he said. “And it’s not a hydrocodone or oxycodone. It is indeed fentanyl or a fentanyl analog, which is far stronger.”

Addiction counselors at Greater Cincinnati Behavioral Health said fentanyl is taking center stage in too many lives. Police, concerned about fentanyl’s growing presence in pills, plan to seize more, while counselors said they want more than just drug busts.

“Well, thank goodness they got that off the street, but what has hit the street?” said Fogarty. “Imagine that.”