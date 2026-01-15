Data center developer requests Hamilton pause plausibility studies

“What we do know is that it’s going to take a significant amount of time, money and infrastructure to meet the project needs that have been set out,” Bucheit said. “As you are aware, the developer requested it to be studied whether there could be 240 megawatts of power to that site. What we know right now is that it will take at least 24 months to deliver 45 megawatts of power.”

Bucheit said the developer has asked the city to pause an additional study as they consider the project’s future and decide whether they want to move forward with their studies.

Logistixs responded with a statement to media:

“We are evaluating the information,” the statement read. “No decision has been made with respect to the project. Developments of this nature are complex with a number of avenues to evaluate, and we are weighing all of these as we consider our next steps.”

The data center’s proposed construction has been a point of contention for months in Hamilton as people have spoken out about potential cost increases, health effects and environmental impact.

The City of Hamilton put out an FAQ page about the proposal in October.

Bucheit said the developer could make a decision about whether to initiate further studies by the end of the month.

Data center developments in Ohio have become controversial. Earlier in January, residents in Wilmington voiced concerns about a proposed facility to be located off U.S. 68 near the Timber Glen subdivision.

The Wilmington Planning Commission voted to table the controversial Amazon data center proposal after company representatives failed to answer questions about the project during a packed public meeting. Amazon representatives at the meeting told commissioners and residents they would “get back to (them)” when asked about key details, including cooling mechanisms, generator types, noise mitigation and environmental impacts on things like water systems.

The planning commission agreed that more time is needed to review the project before making a decision. No timeline was given for when the proposal will be brought up again.

WCPO reporter Jay Shakur contributed to this report.