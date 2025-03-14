Crystal Classic draws 28 show choirs to competition

Doors open at 7 a.m. with the first performances starting an hour later at the senior high school, 8800 Holden Blvd. Solo competition will be held at the nearby freshman school, 8790 N. Gilmore Road.

“This competition continues to attract national attention with many groups wanting to attend,’’ said Matthew Baker, director of the schools’ show choirs.

“We’ve already gotten inquiries about next year’s competition. We pride ourselves on hosting a really excellent event and providing a good experience for students and spectators alike.”

This year a women’s large treble category is being added to the list of final competitions. High school small mixed groups and middle/junior high groups will compete in the school’s performing arts center, while large and mixed groups will perform in the arena.

Each group will have a 30-minute slot which includes the 15-20-minute performance, setup and tear down. The evening includes finalist performances and award ceremonies, ending with final awards at 11:45 p.m.

“No matter what you’re doing, you have to go see this show at least once,’’ said Gina Gentry-Fletcher, district spokeswoman.

“The talent these kids have is second to none – not only our kids, but the kids from the other schools are highly talented.”

Southwest Ohio schools sending one or more show choirs to the competition are: Hamilton, Ross, Edgewood, Lebanon, Loveland, and Norwood.

Fairfield’s three show choirs – Choraliers, Pure Elegance, and Rhythm Express – will perform but not compete for the crystal awards, including for best vocals, choreography, costumes, instrumentals, the People’s Choice and Grand Champion.

“Our team of people puts this whole thing together in a week and five hours after it looks like nothing happened,’’ said Sara Sweetin, who’s on the show’s steering committee and began going to the competition before her daughters were born.

Last year the show choir program raised between $20,000 and $25,000 to defer the cost of competition fees, costumes, travel, and other costs, Baker said.

Sweetin’s two daughters, Cardin, a freshman; and Maja, sophomore, are both in the Pure Elegance, all-female show choir.

“We love music. We love performing in musical theater,’’ Sweetin said.

“The Crystal Classic is really amazing. We’ve been to Nashville, we’ve been all over the Tristate and there’s nothing like it.”

Tickets range in price from $15 to $30 and can be purchased online at www.fairfieldcrystalclassic.org. Prices increase at the door. Information including directions, schedule of performances, and a map are available at the website.