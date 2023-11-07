Cryo spa opens in Hamilton

Hamilton’s first cryo spa has opened on Main Street, which is one of only a few options for the icy treatment north of Interstate 275.

Owner Jared Fox said he opened Cryo Den only after his son was injured during baseball season his senior year at Hamilton Badin High School. It was a four-to-six week recovery timeline, which would have cost him the remainder of his season. He said they looked at alternative therapies, specifically cryotherapy.

“He wasn’t having it,” Fox said of his son.

While results vary among clients, Fox’s son was back on the field and finished his senior season. And a lot of professional athletes go through whole-body cryotherapy, as well as the average person looking to relieve the pain of an injury or arthritis.

Fox said he opened the business at 215 Main St. in because “Hamilton needs this type of business.”

“This is something almost strictly dedicated to the east side of Cincinnati,” he said. “I believe it’s something we can utilize here in the city of Hamilton to help pretty much any walk of life. Whatever it might be, I believe we can help.”

Cryotherapy is a therapeutic application of extremely cold, dry air to aid in the healing of injuries and recovery of the body. In addition to the whole-body cryotherapy chamber, they have localized cryotherapy applications and other therapies, such as cryofacials, compression and sauna treatment.

Fox said he knows people, athletes especially, who drive to the east side of Cincinnati, where there are an abundance of cryotherapy service providers.

“Bringing it here, to the city of Hamilton, is extremely important. Obviously, it helps the entire city, but at the same time, we can help people from out of town, maybe at Spooky Nook, and our local athletes,” he said. “There are so many people we can assist that are missing out on a great product within this area.”

The price ranges from $40 to as much as $200 depending on the type of service or packages purchased, said Fox. They don’t take insurance at this time, but he said people can use their HSA benefits card for the service.

“It’s pretty inexpensive,” Fox said.

Cryo Den is open six days a week, but depending on demand, that could change. At this time, the hours of operations at 215 Main St. are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays. Cryo Den is closed Sundays.

For information, call 513-960-5200 or visit cryodenhamilton.com.