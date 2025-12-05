Crews knock down fire at building in Hamilton’s German Village

An early morning fire was tamed by Hamilton fire crews Friday, though some hot spots remained.
The building that caught fire is in the 300 block of North Third Street near the former “A Game Knight” business. No one was injured, said Fire Chief Thomas Eickelberger.
He told the Journal-News crews were still overhauling it and hitting the hot spots just after 7:30 a.m. He did not say what time the fire was reported.
The Journal-News is working to get more details and will update this article when those are made available.
