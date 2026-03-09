‘Created to Create’ exhibit at The Strauss Gallery showcases works of 3 local artists

“I am a very energetic, bright, loud person and my art reflects that,” said Kline.

Linenkugal is a sculptor who has a whimsical style. His wooden sculptures are part of the show. Some pieces are painted, others accentuate wood grains and textures.

Hosler is an artist who works with colored pencils. Her art is intentional with a unique use of color.

“The three of us really complement one another. All our pieces are intermingled, and it’s a celebration of all of our bodies of work,” Kline said.

The art on display will also be available for sale. The show features more than 70 different pieces of art, including paintings, drawings and sculptures.

“This is a wonderful opportunity. This is my first professional exhibition. I was an art teacher for 10 years, so I have designed art shows, and put them up, but it has never been my own work, so it’s exciting to be able to display my work, along with works from Jeff and Jamie,” Kline said. “This is a unique collaboration between the three of us, and the community will find that our artwork is relatable. You can see yourself, or experiences that you’ve had in our art.”

Kline said, “This is a dream come true. As a kid, I wanted to be a professional artist and have my work on display. And now, being able to step into it as an adult, it feels surreal. I’m over the moon excited.”

“Created to Create” will be on view at The Strauss Gallery in downtown Hamilton through April 8.

“Our entire mission is to help artists in the community have a voice, to be heard and to be seen,” said Jay Kidd, manager of The Strauss Gallery at Artspace.

“It’s good to show that art is more than just a commodity. Art is the language of the soul. Expression and creation are important driving forces for humanity,” Kidd said.

HOW TO GO

What: ‘Created to Create’ exhibit

Where: The Strauss Gallery on High Street in Hamilton

When: Through April 8

More details: straussgalleryandgiftshop.com