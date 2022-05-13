Crash damages, forces closure of state Route 123 in Turtlecreek Twp.

State Route 123 in Turtlecreek Twp. will be closed indefinitely following a Thursday night crash involving a commercial vehicle.
The crash that happened just after 10 p.m. on state Route 123 between Cedar Trace Drive and Subbs Mills Road caused significant property damage to state Route 123 and surrounding area, forcing the road to close for an unknown time for extensive repairs and cleanup, according to the Lebanon Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
The single-vehicle crash did not involve any injuries, the patrol said.
The crash remains under investigation.
In Other News
1
$10 million may buy county-wide high speed internet
2
A first for Badin HS: New leadership structure created for school’s...
3
City of Oxford may continue fireworks ban despite State of Ohio change
4
41 people were indicted in Butler and Warren counties
5
Work begins at former Steak ’n Shake site where Panda Express will be
About the Author