COVID impact on sporting event attendance hurting schools: Springboro to transfer funds

“The board will be voting to approve a transfer of up to $150K to the athletic fund. Due to COVID, the revenue normally generated by the athletic department is down this year, as a result of the reduced capacity that is required by the state for social distancing,” Scott Marshall, the district’s communication coordinator, said in an email this morning.

“Attendance at athletic events were reduced to a maximum of 15% capacity. While our athletic department has significantly cut back expenses, in order to compensate for lost revenue, this transfer of up to $150K to the athletic fund is designed to help offset the standard, fixed fees and expenses associated with athletic teams and their seasons.”