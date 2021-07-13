COVD-19 delays construction of elementary playground in Middletown: What comes next

The playground from Landscape Structures is Americans with Disabilities Act approved so that will give all children an opportunity to use the equipment, she said.

Nye continues applying for grants and seeking the support of Middletown businesses, especially those located near Amanda Elementary where all the students are on the free and reduced lunch program.

She hopes to secure a freight company to transport the playground, landscape timbers and cement, three “large ticket” items that would save $11,000-$12,000, she said.

She often thinks about what Stone said about the project despite its steep cost.

“We can do that,” he told Nye. “Let’s go for it.”

She said Stone’s enthusiasm and shining light are “moving us along.”

For more information, email kiwanismiddletownoh@gmail.com.

AMANDA ELEMENTARY SCHOOL PLAYGROUND

THOSE WHO HAVE DONATED, PROVIDED GRANTS: Fondersmith Foundation through the Youth Council of the Middletown Community Foundation, Miriam Knoll Foundation, City of Middletown, Cleveland Cliffs, Arbor Care, Atrium Medical Center Foundation, Magnode Corp., Middletown Energy Center, Ken Cohen/Cohen Recycling, Pilot Chemical, Berns Nursery, Miller Insurance, Pac Worldwide, Phillips Tube Group, Dr. Garland, State Farm Insurance, Flowers by Roger, Masons, American Legion, William Pollard Lodge and Phi Beta Psi Sorority.