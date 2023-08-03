Council member says city must help seniors after Central Connections cuts services

MIDDLETOWN — While City Manager Paul Lolli said he couldn’t comment on the criminal investigation of the former senior center executive director, he said the city will help residents connect with needed agencies.

At the end of Tuesday night’s City Council meeting, council member Rodney Muterspaw asked Lolli if he had any updates regarding Central Connections that last week had its contract with the Council on Aging of Southwestern Ohio cancelled.

Also last week, Central Connections’ board terminated the contract with Diane Rodgers, its executive director, “for cause,” according to Rick Fishbaugh, board president. On Thursday, Rodgers, who was hired two years ago, was escorted out of the building by Middletown police.

Explore Central Connections director fired after residents pack meeting to voice concerns over future

Rodgers and her attorney, Tyrone Borger, were scheduled to meet with Middletown detectives on Friday, but they failed to show, Police Chief David Birk told the Journal-News. He said detectives are continuing to investigate any potential crimes committed by Rodgers. He said the department may request assistance from the Butler County Sheriff’s Office due to the nature of the potential white-collar crimes.

Muterspaw, Middletown’s former police chief, called Central Connections “a hot topic” in the community and said residents have asked him about the criminal investigation. Lolli said he would not elaborate about the investigation.

When Central Connections cancelled its congregate meals due to losing $1 per meal, according to Fishbaugh, the city helped connect seniors with congregate meals at First Presbyterian Church, 2910 Central Ave.

Lolli encouraged any senior citizen who needs meals or transportation assistance to email him or city council members. He promised to respond “very quickly.”

Muterspaw said: “We got to do something. Our seniors depend on us.”

While Mayor Nicole Condrey said there are “no promises” the city would try to “close the gap” for seniors needing assistance.

City Council has called for a special meeting at 2 p.m. Thursday in Council Chambers to discuss future operations of Central Connections.

The Central Connections café was closed Saturday because several servers called off sick, Fishbaugh said. The center also cancelled its Rolling Through The Decades Music Festival/Car Show scheduled for Saturday due to recent employee layoffs that left the center with “insufficient staff to cover this event,” according to its Facebook page.

Central Connections stopped delivering meals on July 25, one day after laying off 50 employees. Since then, First Presbyterian Church has provided meals for seniors, said Paula Smith, director of communications for the Council on Aging.

Smith said the church will provide congregate meals from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The plan is for COA to find a permanent place for the meals to be served within a few weeks, Smith said.

Partners in Prime, Meals on Wheels Southwestern Ohio and Warren County Community Services have stepped in to cover all home-delivered meals to clients, according to Smith. Meals on Wheels will also provide meals for the seven congregate sites Central Connections previously served, she said.

Smith said COA is working to connect transportation clients and clients receiving supportive services with new providers.

HOW TO CONTACT CITY MANAGER, MIDDLETOWN COUNCIL MEMBERS

City Manager Paul Lolli: paullo@cityofmiddletown.org

Mayor Nicole Condrey: nicolec@cityofmiddletown.org

Vice Mayor Monica Thomas: monican@cityofmiddletown.org

Council member Zack Ferrell: zachf@cityofmiddletown.org

Council member Tal Moon: talm@cityofmiddletown.org

Council member Rodney Muterspaw: rodneym@cityofmiddletown.org