Council candidates differ on approach to address Middletown’s homeless population

Silas said absentee landlords downtown are holding back city progress, and Robertson said some of those empty buildings could be used to shelter people experiencing homelessness and offer resources. “This is an issue where there is a not a lack of ideas ... there’s just a lack of political will to actually bite the bullet and put a plan together and then see it through,” Robertson said.

Silas agreed, saying having an address is needed for those experiencing homelessness to apply for and get a job. “I believe it is the city’s responsibility to care about all the people of Middletown, whether they have a home address or not,” she said. Lolli agreed absentee landlords are a problem, but said adding more housing for the homeless population is not the answer to doing the “humanitarian” effort to take care of people.

“What we need to do is get to the root of homelessness,” he said, adding mental health and substance abuse issues need to be taken care of. Between local faith-based organizations, police, business owners and city officials, Mulligan said all parties need to get on the “same page” on how they will address homelessness. Mulligan wants to get people experiencing homelessness off the street because spending the night in city parks and by the river “is not acceptable.” “We need to get them into housing,” he said.

Lolli said the biggest barriers to progress for the city are finances and negativity, while Mulligan said it is the ability to fill open positions and retain top talent at the city building. Robertson said the state of the world and disconnection are holding back city progress; Silas said most barriers are coming from the federal and state level in terms of losing out on funding. Candidates did agree “people” are the city’s greatest asset and explained why a vote should go toward them in their opening and closing statements.

Lolli, an incumbent, asked the crowd to keep him on city council because of his passion to make Middletown a better place to do business, live and raise a family. “I believe in local government that listens and works alongside its residents to create positive change,” he said. Lolli, 64, said his platform is centered on economic development; public safety and health; and community enrichment.

Mulligan, who served two terms on council, said he is “inspired and enthusiastic” about upcoming opportunities in the city. As a small business owner of a law firm, Mulligan, 50, said it’s important to look at city operations with a “private sector business lens.” “I want to keep local government accountable and efficient,” Mulligan said. “Without those things, we spend recklessly and waste tax dollars.”

Robertson, a Baptist pastor in Middletown, said he is running because of an observed “disconnect” between people and local government. “I want to fix that,” he said. Robertson, 37, said he wants to focus on listening because he wants to bring the “voice of citizens” to council. “I am running to pursue the agenda of the people,” he said.

Silas said she believes she is the “least known candidate” and explained her upbringing in Middletown inspired her to run for council. “Middletown is the only home that I’ve ever known,” she said. Silas, 22, said she is focused on youth; families; small businesses; and elderly. “If you elect me, you are electing someone who cares about your voice and your vision,” she said.

