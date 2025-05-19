Coroner IDs teen killed in Liberty Twp. crash

The crash occurred on Maude Hughes Road, south of Kyles Station Road in Liberty Twp.

The Butler County Coroner has released the identity of a 17-year-old male killed last week in a Liberty Twp. crash.

Sajandeep Singh was traveling northbound May 14 on Maude Hughes Road when his gray Honda Civic crossed left of center and collided head-on with a white van.

Singh sustained critical injuries and was taken to UC West Chester Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. The driver of the van survived.

Last week, Lakota Local Schools confirmed Singh was a student in the district.

“It is with deep sorrow that Lakota Local Schools has learned of the tragic loss of one of our students. Our hearts are heavy as we extend our deepest condolences to the student’s family, friends and all who knew and loved him,” the statement read.

The district mobilized its crisis response team to provide support and resources to those affected by the loss, encouraging anyone in need of assistance to reach out to its support services through their school‘s office.

