Coroner: Hamilton mother, daughter died from multiple trauma in crash on I-75 in Dayton

The two Hamilton women killed in a crash last weekend in Dayton died from multiple trauma and their deaths were ruled accidents, according to a release today from the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.
Cesere “Cici” Traylor, 28, a 2011 Hamilton High School graduate, died of her injuries Monday afternoon, the Dayton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol announced. She was a passenger in a car driven by her mother 53-year-old Sarenthia Traylor of Hamilton, who died Sunday as she was being transported to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton.
Cici Traylor died from blunt force trauma to her head and neck, according to the coroner’s office. Her mother died from multiple trauma.
Alisa Mathis-Green, 34, of Hamilton, said Cici was her cousin and she leaves behind three young daughters.
“Devastated,” Mathis-Green said when asked her reaction to the crash. “Just at a loss for words.”
The four-vehicle crash occurred around noon Sunday in the southbound lanes of Interstate 75 near Benchwood Road in Butler Twp. in Montgomery County, the patrol said in a release.
Three of the vehicles involved in the crash were stationary on the side of I-75.
A 2015 Chevrolet Camaro, driven by Jerome D. Golston, 29, of Lima and a 2020 Nissan Versa, driven by Sarenthia Traylor, were behind an abandoned 2002 Saturn waiting for a tow truck, the patrol said.
A 2012 Chrysler 300, driven by Mark S. Frankenberg, veered onto the right shoulder and struck the Nissan in the rear. The Versa then struck the Camaro, which caused the Camaro to strike the Saturn in the chain reaction crash.
Frankenberg and Golston suffered minor injuries, the patrol said.
Alcohol and drugs are not considered factors in the crash, the release said. The crash remains under investigation by OSHP.