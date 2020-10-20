Coronavirus: Southwest Ohio sees increase in hospitalizations as state sets new daily record

On Tuesday, there were 371 COVID-19 patients in hospitals in regions 3 and 6, compared to 239 on Oct. 7.

Of the 371 patients, 84 are in the ICU and 52 are on ventilators, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

Coronavirus patients also make up 5.8% of hospital beds available in regions 3 and 6.

“We are certainly at the highest point we’ve seen across the state at any time during the pandemic in terms of total hospitalizations,” Thomas said.

He added that as hospitalizations continue to climb, health officials are watching to see where the state peaks. Currently, it isn’t clear where hospitalizations will level off.

Thomas noted, however, that hospital staff still feel that they can manage the number of patients they’re treating.