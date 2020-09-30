Coronavirus: Ohio’s daily case average edges over 1,000 mark again

Explore Ohio expands wastewater tests that show early signs of coronavirus increases

On Tuesday, state officials discussed how wastewater testing is giving people more time to prepare for possible coronavirus outbreaks.

Monitoring wastewater can show evidence of the virus three to seven days before a medical diagnosis, Rebecca Fugitt of the Ohio Department of Health said. The testing has already been implemented in Dayton, but is now being adding to another 25 cities.

Wastewater tests already have revealed increases in cases in Dayton, Columbus, Akron and Mansfield, according to Gov. Mike DeWine’s office.