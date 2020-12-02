Coronavirus: Ohio reports more than 100 deaths for second straight day

ODH has reported more than 5,000 coronavirus patients in Ohio hospitals for three days in a row. It’s the first time the state has surpassed the 5,000 mark during the pandemic. On Nov. 1, Ohio was just under 1,700 COVID-19 inpatients.

In southwest Ohio, there are 1,297 coronavirus patients in hospitals, 295 in the ICU and 206 on ventilators. Statewide, there 52 ICU admissions reported Wednesday for a total of 4,781.

Cases increased by 7,835, slightly below the 21-day average of 8,122. There have been 437,928 cases of coronavirus reported in Ohio throughout the pandemic.

Ohio’s seven-day case positivity surpassed 15% as of Monday, which 18.9% positivity reported for that day, according to ODH. It is the highest seven-day positivity rate for the state since April 24 and double the 7% weekly rate reported on Nov. 1.