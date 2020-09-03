X

Coronavirus: Miami expands testing strategy as cases increase at university

ajc.com

News | 23 minutes ago
By Kristen Spicker

Miami University has increased its testing strategy as students return to campus and is able to test more than 3,000 students a week, said Gregory Crawford, universality president.

As of Wednesday, the Miami is reporting 704 cases, with 177 cases reported between Tuesday and Wednesday.

ExploreCoronavirus: Montgomery, Butler, Preble counties at level 3

The university’s testing strategy includes wide net and surveillance testing in addition to testing people with symptoms. Wide net testing includes people who may have been exposed to someone with the virus, but was not identified as having close contact and are not showing symptoms of the virus.

Expanding the testing strategy is key as first- and second-year students prepare to move back to campus on Sept. 14. The university is having remote classes until Sept. 21, when hybrid classes begin.

Crawford also said that Miami is stressing that students avoid large gatherings, especially ahead of the Labor Day weekend.

© 2020 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.