Coronavirus: Kettering Health Network to limit visitors

Starting Tuesday, Kettering Health Network no longer will allow visitors for emergency department and outpatient procedure patients to slow the spread of coronavirus and to protect staff and patients.
Exceptions will be allowed for the following:
- Patients with a physician office appointment can have one visitor.
- Maternity patients can have one visitor.
- Patients who need assistance due to mobility, interpretation or healthcare decision-making may have one additional assistance person.
- Minor patients can have two visitors, limited to one parent or guardian at a time.
End-of-life situations will be handled on a case-by-case basis, according to Kettering Health.
The Ohio Department of Health reported 5,060 COVID-19 patients in Ohio hospitals Monday. There are 502 patients in region 3 hospitals, which include Montgomery, Miami, Greene, Preble, Clark, Darke, Champaign and Shelby counties.