Coronavirus: DeWine to update Ohioans on vaccine distribution

Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted will give Ohioans an update on the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic and well as efforts to distribute the vaccine.
They are scheduled to speak during a 2 p.m. press conference.
On Tuesday, DeWine shared the state’s plan to create a central vaccine scheduling system that will show Ohioans what providers are near them and allow them to register for an appointment.
The Ohio Department of Health is working to enroll vaccine providers in the system, with new providers being required to enroll from the start.
DeWine said the system was built to scale and will be able to be expanded as more providers and Ohio receives more shipments of the vaccine.
Once more providers have signed up, the scheduling system will be available for the public to use.