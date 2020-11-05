Coronavirus: DeWine to share updated virus data, state’s response to pandemic

Gov. Mike DeWine will give an update on the coronavirus pandemic, including Ohio’s most recent data, at 2 p.m. today.
Lt. Gov. Jon Husted will also attend.
It’s the governor’s first coronavirus press conference in a week. DeWine canceled the Tuesday meeting due to Election Day.
Since the his last update, Ohio broke its record for daily cases twice. On Tuesday and Wednesday the state added more than 4,000 cases to its total. Ohio’s current record was set Tuesday with 4,229.
On Wednesday, there were 1,982 COVID-19 patients in Ohio hospitals, including 573 in southwest Ohio.
Hospitalizations and cases have continued to jump in Ohio throughout October and into November. The increase came after the state saw a dip in cases in mid to late September. On Sept. 22, Ohio reported less than 700 daily cases, the lowest number since Sept. 8, DeWine said. A month later, Ohio recorded more than three times that amount with 2,425 cases.
The state was hovering around an average on 1,000 cases a day in mid September, but as of Wednesday is averaging 2,693 daily cases.