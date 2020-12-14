X

Coronavirus: Hospitals at Ohio State, UC the first to receive vaccine

gov dewine
gov dewine

Local News | 1 hour ago
By Kristen SpickerLaura A. Bischoff - Columbus Bureau

Standing outside Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center on Monday, Gov. Mike DeWine announced that 975 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine had arrived and would be administered to front line staff this morning.

Another 975 doses are expected to be delivered to University of Cincinnati Hospital later this morning. Eight other Ohio hospitals will each receive 975 doses tomorrow, the governor said.

ExploreRELATED: Local COVID vaccine site prepares for imminent first delivery

“It’s going to really kick up,” said DeWine.

DeWine called it an exciting day for Ohio. “This is the day we’ve been waiting for. It starts the process of the end. We know the end is a long way off but the end now is in sight,” he said.

The governor hold his regular COVID-19 update at 3 p.m. today.

ExploreRELATED: What we know about plans to distribute the coronavirus vaccine locally

“Within a very short time, essential healthcare heroes at OSU Wexner Medical Center will be among the first to be vaccinated in Ohio,” DeWine tweeted. “These vaccines will allow our healthcare workers to continue to fight COVID-19 on the front lines to get us through the pandemic.”

We will update this story as more information is available.

In Other News

© 2020 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.