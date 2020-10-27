Coronavirus: Hospitalized virus patients at ‘all-time high’ DeWine says

Ohio is at an all-time high for hospitalized coronavirus patients, Gov. Mike DeWine said Tuesday.
There have been 18,433 hospitalizations reported in Ohio throughout the pandemic, including 198 reported Tuesday, according to the Ohio Department of Health. There are 1,456 COVID-19 patients in Ohio’s hospitals, including 459 in southwest Ohio.
“We have no indication that we’ve plateaued out at all,” DeWine said. “We’re not at the point where any of our hospitals are overflowing, but our trend line is not good.”
Ohio has 82 counties with a high incidence of coronavirus spread, meaning a county has more than 100 cases per 100,000 people.
“As you can see, this virus is everywhere, and it is spreading,” the governor said. “This community spread endangers our schools, our nursing homes, and our hospitals.”
More than 2,500 cases of coronavirus were reported in Ohio Tuesday, bringing the total to 202,740, according to the ODH.
Ohio has doubled its positivity rate in the last month. As of Sunday, the state’s seven-day positivity rate average is 5.7% compared to 2.8% on Sept. 25.
On Monday, Ohio broke 200,000 total cases of coronavirus. The state added 2,116 cases, bringing the total to 200,231.
Over the weekend the governor called for Ohioans to come together to slow the spread of the virus.
“We’re seeing in Ohio a huge increase in cases - much more than we saw in the spring and summer,” DeWine said. “Ohioans rallied together two other times, and I’m asking them to rally again now.”
He noted that though small events, such as birthday parties, bonfires, sleepovers and family get-togethers, seem innocent, they’re helping spread coronavirus.
“What’s so dangerous is that some people are carriers but don’t know it,” the governor said.