Coronavirus: DeWine to discuss Ohio’s pandemic response, re-evaluate curfew today

Gov. Mike DeWine is expected to re-evaluate Ohio’s curfew during today’s coronavirus press briefing at 2 p.m.
The state’s curfew could be lifted entirely after reporting less than 2,500 hospitalizations for more than seven consecutive days.
After the curfew was extended for the third time in January, DeWine announced different markers Ohio could hit to loosen restrictions.
If the state reported less than 3,500 hospitalizations for seven days in a row, the curfew would be from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. If they stayed under 3,000 for seven consecutive days the curfew would be from midnight to 5 a.m. To get rid of the curfew completely, Ohio would have to report less than 2,500 hospitalizations for a week.
As of Wednesday, Ohio has had less than 2,500 hospitalized coronavirus patients for nine days.
However, if hospitalizations start to increase again, Ohio could see the curfew reinstated or expanded.
The governor is also expected to share more information about coronavirus vaccines for people with a severe congenital, developmental or early onset medical disorder.
Currently, people ages 65 and older, K-12 school staff and Ohioans with a severe congenital, developmental or early onset medical disorder and an intellectual or developmental disability are eligible to be vaccinated.