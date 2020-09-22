Coronavirus: Demographics dashboard shows virus’ impact by race, ethnicity

A new coronavirus dashboard shared by Gov. Mike DeWine shows how coronavirus is impacting Ohioans of different races and ethnicity.
The demographics dashboard was created following the recommendation of the COVID-19 Minority Health Strikeforce and will help track health inequities and disparities, the governor said.
The dashboard shows what percentage of population each race or ethnicity makes up, as well as percentage of cases, hospitalizations and deaths for each race or ethnicity.
Users can look at data for the entire state, individual counties or compare multiple counties.
The dashboard will be updated daily at 2 p.m.